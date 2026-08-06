NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING Re: Estate of Bruce Lynn Burton
August 06, 2026
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 56-PR-26-1810
Estate of Bruce Lynn Burton, a/k/a Bruce L. Burton, a/k/a Bruce Burton, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 8, 2026*, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Otter Tail County District Court, 121 West Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Keith Burton, 12237 S. 185th Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85338-7959, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Court File No. 56-PR-26-1810
Estate of Bruce Lynn Burton, a/k/a Bruce L. Burton, a/k/a Bruce Burton, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 8, 2026*, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Otter Tail County District Court, 121 West Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Keith Burton, 12237 S. 185th Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85338-7959, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
*Your appearance is not required at this hearing. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time.
BY THE COURT
Dated: July 31, 2026
Johnathan R. Judd, Judge of District Court
Dated:July 31, 2026
Trisha Mernitz, Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: Robert L. Russell, Attorney at Law
Street: 220 W Washington Ave, Suite 103
City, State, ZIP: Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Attorney License No: 94523
Telephone: 218-998-6400 FAX: 218-998-6404
Email: robert@russelllawoffice.com
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press August 6 & 13, 2026
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