CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS, MINNESOTA ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025

August 13, 2026

                                            TIF 2-9
                                     Unique Apartments

+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Current Net Tax Capacity                         |     32,912 
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Original Net Tax Capacity                         |        381 
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Captured Net Tax Capacity                      |     32,531 
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Principal and Interest Payments              |    18,832 
|   Payable During 2026                              |            
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Received in 2025             |     41,848 
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Expended in 2025            |     38,647 
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Month / Year First Tax Incr. Receipt          |  May 2019
+---------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+
| Date of Required Decertification            |    12/31/44
+--------------------------------------------------------+------------------+


Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:

Danielle Harthun, Clerk-Treasurer
City of Pellican Rapids
PO Box 350
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
218-863-7076
8-13-c





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