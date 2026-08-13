CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS, MINNESOTA ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
August 13, 2026
TIF 2-9
Unique Apartments
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Current Net Tax Capacity | 32,912
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Original Net Tax Capacity | 381
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Captured Net Tax Capacity | 32,531
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Principal and Interest Payments | 18,832
| Payable During 2026 |
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Received in 2025 | 41,848
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Expended in 2025 | 38,647
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Month / Year First Tax Incr. Receipt | May 2019
+---------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+
| Date of Required Decertification | 12/31/44
+--------------------------------------------------------+------------------+
Unique Apartments
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Current Net Tax Capacity | 32,912
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Original Net Tax Capacity | 381
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Captured Net Tax Capacity | 32,531
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Principal and Interest Payments | 18,832
| Payable During 2026 |
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Received in 2025 | 41,848
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Tax Increment Expended in 2025 | 38,647
+----------------------------------------------------------+----------------+
| Month / Year First Tax Incr. Receipt | May 2019
+---------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+
| Date of Required Decertification | 12/31/44
+--------------------------------------------------------+------------------+
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Danielle Harthun, Clerk-Treasurer
City of Pellican Rapids
PO Box 350
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
218-863-7076
8-13-c
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