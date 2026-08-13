ASK A TROOPER: New license holders face restrictions on riding companions
Question: My kid just received their driver's license. It was during this time that I found out they are limited on their passengers. They want to give their friends a ride but I think more people should know about this on the limitations.
Answer: Teen drivers are only allowed to have one passenger under the age of 20 for the first six months they have their provisional license, unless there is also a parent or guardian in the vehicle.
Passenger restrictions increase over time
For the second six months they have their license, teen drivers are limited to no more than three passengers under the age of 20 without a parent or guardian also in the vehicle.
The limit does not apply for passengers under age 20 who are members of the driver's immediate family.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol, 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on X @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
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