Orrin Berg, 88, Fergus Falls
September 03, 2026
Orrin Berg
May. 20, 1938 – Aug. 25, 2026
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Orrin Berg, 88, Fergus Falls, Minn. died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2026 at the Glende–Nilson Funeral Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one–hour prior to the service. Clergy: Reverend Eliza Johnson Private Family Interment: Maplewood Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN Arrangements by Glende–Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, www.glendenilson.com.
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