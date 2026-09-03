Curtis Nelson
September 03, 2026
Curtis George Nelson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Curtis was born in Minneapolis, MN, September 23, 1965. He went to school in Barnesville, MN. He had a natural talent for mechanics and worked at local automotive shops. He then left the area to work construction in the Twin Cities. He was a hardworking man that continued in the construction field in Washington, eventually landing him in Colorado. He left the construction industry to pursue his own automotive business.
He was very proud of his home and enjoyed spending time in his shop fixing cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and loved his family.
He is survived by his mom, Barbara Nelson; sister, Shelly Shipp; nephews Dustin and Edwin (Valerie) Nelson; great nieces; stepdaughter Denise (Parker) Lanteri; grandchildren: Weston, Emery and Wyatt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends which he adored.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, niece Amanda Nelson, great nephew Tasher Nelson.
Those who knew Curtis will remember him for his sense of humor and could count on him for a good laugh. He was funny and ornery in the best way. His kindness and generosity will remain one of the greatest parts of his legacy.
A memorial gathering will be held at Larson Funeral and Cremation Service in Pelican Rapids, MN on September 19th at 12:00–2:00 p.m.
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