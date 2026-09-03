Public Notice – Otter Tail County
September 03, 2026
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received an Application, 2026-2766, for a permit to install and operate an aeration system for shoreline/structure protection on Lizzie Lake, Otter Tail County.
The location is the north portion of 47820 Dunn Lane, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 (T137N-R42W-S29)
Interested parties may forward their comments to:
MNDNR Aeration Program 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25 St. Paul, MN 55155 (651) 259-5678 MPARS.dnr@state.mn.us
Comments will be accepted for two weeks from the date of this publication.
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press September 3 & 10, 2026
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!