State of Minnesota Otter Tail County Filed in District Court Estate of James Harold Larson, aka James H. Larson, Decedent
September 03, 2026
State of Minnesota
Otter Tail County
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota 08/25/2026
District Court
Seventh Judicial District
Court File Number: 56-PR-26-1992
Case Type: Informal Probate
Estate of James Harold Larson, aka James H. Larson, Decedent
Statement for Informal Probate of Will and Order of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative
The Application for the Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative, which was signed by Pamela Rachael Daly came before the Registrar on August 25, 2026.
Having considered the Application, the Registrar determines the following:
1. The Application is complete.
2. The Applicant has declared or affirmed that the information in the Application is true to the best of Applicant's knowledge or belief.
3. The Applicant appears to be an "interested person" as defined by Minnesota law.
4. Venue in this County is proper based on the statements in the Application.
5. Any notice required by Minnesota law has been given.
6. Decedent's Will is made up of the following: Last Will dated 10/04/2010
7. The documents making up the Will: are in the Registrar's possession. The Decedent died on July 22, 2026 and at least 120 hours, but not more than 3 years (except as allowed in Minn. Stat. § 524.3-108), have passed since Decedent's death.
8. The following checked statements are true: Decedent left no surviving spouse
9. From the statements in the Application, the person appointed below has priority, is entitled to be appointed Personal Representative, and is not disqualified to serve as Personal Representative.
10. Regarding the Bond: The Will specifies no bond.
11. Regarding the Administration of the Will: The Will specifies informal/unsupervised administration.
12. The Application indicates that there is no Personal Representative appointed in this or another county of Minnesota whose appointment has not been terminated.
It Is Ordered:
1. The Application is granted.
2. The Will is informally probated.
3. Pamela Rachael Daly and Christine Oline Ardal are informally appointed as Personal Representatives of Decedent's Estate, with no bond.
4. The appointment of the Personal Representative is not effective until Letters issue.
5. Upon filing of the bond, if required, and statement of acceptance of oath, Letters Testamentary will be issued.
By the Court
Amanda Fish, Probate Registrar
Dated: 08/25/2026
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press September 3 & 10, 2026
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