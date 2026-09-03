PELICAN RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES July 28, 2026

CALL TO ORDER
Mayor Frazier called the regular City Council meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 in Council Chambers, City Hall.
Roll Call of Members
Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun conducted a roll call verifying the presence of Council Members Steve Strand, Shelley Sorum, Curt Markgraf, Don Perrin and Mayor Brent E. Frazier.
Staff present: Administrator Lance Roisum, Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun, City Engineer Bob Schlieman, and Jordan Grossman via Zoom.
General Attendance: School Superintendent Brian Korf, High School Principal Laura Januszewski, School Board Members Andrew Sorum and Kris Lindberg, Kim Pederson with the Pelican Rapids Press
Welcoming Remarks
Mayor Frazier welcomed everyone present and those joining via Zoom. He noted the meeting would be broadcast on the Pelican Rapids YouTube channel and on channel 14 on Wednesday evening.
Announcements
Mayor Frazier announced upcoming events and meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Frazier led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizen's Comments
Dr. Zena Stussey, 12 SE 2½ Street, addressed Council on private fireworks use, noting an increase in neighborhood displays over the past six years, particularly near Trinity Church on July 4th. Citing Minnesota statutes prohibiting fireworks use, she emphasized fire risks and disruptions to families, seniors, veterans, pets and wildlife. Dr. Stussey supported enforcement of existing laws.
Additions / Deletions to Agenda
Mayor Frazier made no changes to the agenda:
Motion: Strand moved to approve the agenda as written. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Consent Agenda
Mayor Frazier read the items on the consent agenda for approval.
a) Approval of Council Minutes – July 14, 2026
b) Approval of Accounts Payable Listings
c) Approval of Park Board Minutes – June 29, 2026
1. Staff Reports including Utility and Liquor Store Reports
Motion: Markgraf moved to approve the consent agenda. Sorum seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Pelican Rapids School Leadership – Brian Korf
Superintendent Brian Korf, Principal Laura Januszewski, and school board members Andrew Sorum and Kris Lindberg attended the meeting. Korf thanked the City for its partnership, emphasizing the Chauncey Martin Complex's success as a trailhead and warming house. A Long-Term Planning Process opens August 24 to November 4 to discuss facilities and programming. They are seeking 75% community committee representation. Korf invited council participation by August 7.
2025 Audit – Dean Birkeland
Dean Birkeland of CarlsonSV CPAs and Advisors presented the 2025 audit findings. The audit received unmodified (clean) opinions across nearly all units, except for a qualified opinion on governmental activities due to the Fire Relief Association's lack of an actuarial valuation—a common issue in 85% of similar audits. Common internal control findings include auditor-prepared financial statements, segregation of duties challenges, and audit adjustments surpassing materiality. The governance letter highlighted no encountered audit difficulties or concerns.
Motion: Perrin moved to approve the 2025 audit. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
CEDA Updates – Jordan Grossman
Façade Improvement Program for Coldwell Banker – Backstrom's Coldwell Banker requested EDA funds for sandblasting, painting, and revitalizing a downtown building's exterior. The project cost is $8,608, with EDA and Coldwell Banker each contributing $4,304.
Motion: Strand moved to approve the facade improvement grant request in the amount of $4,304. Sorum seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Sherin Memorial Park Bathhouse – Director Grossman reported the city was denied DNR grant funding for the Sherin Memorial Park bathhouse project for the second time. Despite the disappointment, staff recommended proceeding with an Invitation for Bids (IFB) rather than a Request for Proposals, due to the city’s established design plan. The new bathhouse would maintain a similar footprint to the current structure, about 540 square feet, featuring four family-use stalls and a mechanical storage room. The IFB considers demolition as a separate bid, permitting bids for demolition plus reconstruction or just reconstruction. One local demolition estimate is already in. Project funding comes from city funds, foregoing grant reliance.
Motion: Markgraf moved to approve the Invitation for Bids for the Sherin Memorial Park Bathhouse. Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Office Wall Discussion – Director Grossman proposed splitting Administrator Roisum's office into two with an interior wall for $5,680, citing a need for more office space for the police and economic development. Administrator Roisum has agreed to this plan, and liquor store funds will be used for the expense.
Motion: Perrin moved to accept the bid and move forward with the office wall. Frazier seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Community Garden Greenhouse – CEDA staff member Katie secured approximately $10,000 in grant funding from an outside source on behalf of the food shelf, which serves as the physical host for the community garden. The grant would be used to construct a greenhouse on city property at the community garden site. The size may be approximately 24 by 48 feet.
Motion: Sorum moved to approve moving forward with the Community Garden Greenhouse. Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Chamber Update – Director Grossman updated on the Pelican Rapids Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority's future plans. At a recent membership meeting, with quorum, members unanimously voted to progress toward dissolving the chamber. However, per bylaws, a formal dissolution requires a two-thirds full membership vote, which is still needed. The chamber is working to meet this requirement, with CEDA offering assistance. No Council action required.
2027 Street/Utility Projects – Bob Schlieman
Bob Schlieman of Apex Engineering detailed the proposed 2027 street and utility improvements, focusing on addressing infrastructure needs following the Highway 59 and 108 projects. The project includes surface improvements and underground utility upgrades. For surface improvements, the Trunk Highway 59 Frontage Road (North Broadway) will undergo bituminous pavement replacement. Meanwhile, both SW 5th Avenue and SW 3rd Street, suffering from structural instability, will be fully reconstructed, with soil borings to help guide design requirements. The underground utility improvements involve using cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining for the sanitary sewer west of NW 1st Street to avoid disturbing the Pelican Riverbank, and a complete reconstruction of SE 1st Street to resolve frequent water main breaks. The estimated total cost is less than $3.5 million. Schlieman pointed out that surface-only projects are not eligible for PFA funding, but the city is already listed on the PFA priority list for 1st Street SE and sewer lining, with funding confirmation anticipated later in the year.
Motion to adopt RESOLUTION 2026-13 RESOLUTION ORDERING PREPARATION OF REPORT ON IMPROVEMENT FOR HIGHWAY 59 FRONTAGE ROAD (NORTH BROADWAY), 5TH AVENUE SW, 3RD STREET SW, LINING SANITARY SEWER WEST OF 1ST STREET NW, AND 1ST STREET SE introduced by Markgraf, seconded by Strand. (A complete text of this resolution is part of permanent public record in the City Clerk’s office.) Motion passed and resolution declared duly adopted.
Motion: Strand moved to authorize Apex Engineering to proceed with preparation of the preliminary engineering report. Markgraf seconded.
Administrator Report
Administrator Roisum reported that since the last Council Meeting, he attended the Department Head meeting and Ordinance Committee meetings. He completed and sent an updated draft of Chapter 9, along with the revised Personnel Policy, to the City Attorney for review. He worked on gathering and submitting all necessary documents for the Liquor Store solar project tax credit. He hosted the Wellhead Protection Plan public meeting in collaboration with Aaron Meyer from Minnesota Rural Water. Additionally, he and Katie met with a property owner and their surveyor to discuss potential plans for their property. Roisum also met with Terry Maier from Team Lab to explore possible solutions to the lagoon odor issues and set up a meeting with Team Lab, PeopleService, Jennie-O, and the city to address these issues further. Lastly, he reported that Dennis from PeopleService had transferred to Appleton, and Cal Miller was hired to fill his position in Pelican.
Mayor's Report
Mayor Frazier reported that since the last Council Meeting, he submitted columns to the Pelican Press, visited with area businesses and non-profits, attended the Ultra-Light Fly-In on July 18th at the Municipal Airport, met with Administrator Roisum on July 27th to plan the agenda for that evening’s Council Meeting, and attended the Well Head Protection Public Meeting on July 28th at City Hall with Administrator Roisum and Aaron Meyer of the Minnesota Rural Water Association.
Adjourn
Motion: Markgraf moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:06 p.m. Sorum seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Danielle Harthun, Clerk-Treasurer