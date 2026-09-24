Notice of and order for hearing on petition In Re: Estate of Judith K. Hoadley, Decedent.
September 24, 2026
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 56-PR-26-2138
In Re: Estate of Judith K. Hoadley, Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 6, 2026* at 8:45 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Jesse Hoadley whose address 600 Old Fergus Road, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as personal representatives of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
*Your appearance is not required at this hearing. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time.
BY THE COURT
Dated: September 1, 2026
Johnathan R. Judd,
Judge of District Court
Dated: September 1, 2026
Trisha Mernitz,
Court Administrator
KREKELBERG LAW
Chad D. Miller
MN# 0386902
213 S. Mill Street
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Telephone: 218-739-4623
Facsimile: 218-739-0422
e-mail:cmiller@krekelberglaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press September 10 & 17, 2026
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