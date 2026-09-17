City of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota notice of hearing – variance
NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the City of Pelican Rapids Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 315 N. Broadway.
The purpose of the hearing is to consider the application of Adrian Chavez with Taqueria Chavez at 30 N Broadway for a variance to allow the construction of a larger back deck on the West side of the building which would further impede on the 50 foot set back requires from the river.
The location of the property is Parcel # 76000990461000.
All interested parties will be heard at this time.
Jordan Grossman
Secretary of the Planning Commission
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