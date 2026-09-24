PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING August 19, 2026
CALL TO ORDER Member The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on August 19, 2026 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00 a.m. Board members present: Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Molly Welch, and Kris Lindberg.
Board Members Absent: Staci Allmaras and Brenda Olson
Student Representatives present: Izabell Gravalin and Michael Honrud
Student Representatives absent: None
Others Present: Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Emily Evenson, Laura Januszewski, Derrick Nelson, Lisa Petznick, and PJ Breen
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 a.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Acknowledgements
Summer Food Service Programming Staff
Summer Club Vikes Coordinator & Staff
Summer Weight Room Coaches
Summer Custodial Staff
Administrative Reports
A. Elementary Principal Mr. Derrick Nelson
B. High School Principal Mrs. Laura Januszewski
C. Finance Director Mr. Rudy Martinez
D. Superintendent Mr. Brian Korf
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - July 22, 2026 Regular School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - July bills
C. Treasurer’s report
D. Personnel: Acknowledge the resignation of Cary Haugrud as Junior High Football Coach; Acknowledge the resignation of Miriah Robles as Administrative Assistant at PRHS; Approve the hire of Kyle Haugrud as Junior High Football Coach
The motion was seconded by Kris Lindberg. The motion passed with all present board members voting in favor.
Jon Karger introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes.
Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full. ”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor, Item Designated, Purpose (if any); Laura Klimek, $80, Student Accounts; Laura Klimek, $80, Viking Butikk; Juliann Couture, $100, PRHS Scholarship Fund in Memory of Preston Schutt
The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and Kris Lindberg
The following voted against: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve the VES Student Handbook 2026-27. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Kris Lindberg made a motion to approve the PRHS Student Handbook 2026-27. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Molly Welch made a motion to approve the Employee Handbook 2026-27. The motion was seconded by Kris Lindberg and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve Sysco as the vendor for milk products for the 2026-27 school year. The motion was seconded by Kris Lindberg and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the first read of the following new policies:
Policy 807: Acceptance of Gifts and Naming of School Properties
Policy 533.1: School Nutrition Policy
The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Kris Lindberg made a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all other present board members voting in favor.
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