Notice of Public Hearing and intent To establish a Subordinate Service District
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 375B.04, that the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners intends to establish a Subordinate Service District to provide Emergency Medical Services in the Pelican Rapids Primary Service Area.
A Public Hearing will be held for the proposed Subordinate Service District at a meeting of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners, at the Pelican Rapids High School, at 310 S. Broadway, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be available for participation virtually.
To learn more about the proposed Subordinate Service District and participating in the Public Hearing, visit ottertailcounty.gov/pr-ems.
All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing. Comments can be made in person or virtually during the Public Hearing. Written correspondence is encouraged and must be submitted to the County Administrator’s Office by mailing to 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537, or emailing to handerson@ottertailcounty.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2026.
Questions regarding this matter may be referred to County Administrator Nicole Hansen at 218-998-8070 or nhansen@ottertailcounty.gov .
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press September 24 & October 1, 2026
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