Public Notice – Otter Tail County
September 24, 2026
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received an application, 2026-3036, for a permit to install and operate an aeration system for shoreline/structure protection on Prairie Lake, Otter Tail County.
The location is 44229 and 44235 Monument Beach Loop, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 (T136N-R43W-S11 SWSE) Size 310 ft x 25 ft
Interested parties may forward their comments to: MNDNR Aeration Program 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25 St. Paul, MN 55155 (651) 259-5678 MPARS.dnr@state.mn.us
Comments will be accepted for two weeks from the date of this publication.
Published in the Pelican Rapids Press September 24 & October 1, 2026
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