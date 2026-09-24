Drew Emanuel
September 24, 2026
Drew Emanuel
Drew Alan Emanuel, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, August 31, 2026, leaving behind a life marked by laughter and devotion to the people he cared for most.
Born December 12, 1946, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Paul and Violet (Lileks) Emanuel, Drew was the oldest of three siblings. His childhood was rooted in family, tradition, and the kind of steady love he would later give so freely to others.
Drew graduated from Fargo Central School in 1964 and served his country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 as a tank gunner defending the DMZ in Korea. After his military service, he attended North Dakota State University to study history and business, beginning a lifelong devotion to the Bison that never faded.
While working at Polar Package Place, Drew met Marilyn (Shirek) Gnoinsky and her two young children, Crystal and Collin. In true Drew fashion, he did not simply enter their lives; he opened his whole heart to them. He and Marilyn married on August 26, 1977, and Drew loved and raised Crystal and Collin as his own.
Drew spent much of his career managing Orton Oil Company, but the work that mattered most to him was loving people well. He cooked, cared, showed up, and made ordinary days memorable. He especially loved golfing with his brother Dave, and some summers he played more than 200 rounds. Tamarac Lake was a favorite place, where he, Marilyn, Crystal, and Collin first enjoyed seasonal visits before Marilyn came home one day in 1999 and told Drew they had sold the house in town and were moving there full time. Tamarac Lake became a place where Drew and Marilyn created memories their family will carry forward.
A born caregiver, Drew spent many years looking after those he loved. After enduring the losses of his parents, his brother Kurt, and his beloved wife Marilyn, Drew found a new chapter of companionship and joy when he met Jamie Bartch on July 4, 2021. Jamie quickly became his best friend, and along with her came a wonderful circle of new "Lake Friends." Together they traveled, played trivia, sat around bonfires, and shared simple, meaningful moments Drew treasured deeply. A faithful daily journaler, Drew often reflected back on years past and shared those memories with others, keeping stories and moments alive for the people around him.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran on Franklin Lake, the Tamarac Lake Association, Birchwood Golf Course, and the American Legion, demonstrating his faith, his love for the lake community, his enjoyment of golf, and his pride in his military service.
Drew was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Violet Emanuel, his brother, Kurt Emanuel and his wife, Marilyn Emanuel. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Dave) Krabbenhoft; his son, Collin (Leanne) Gnoinsky; grandchildren, Anna Ames, Hailey Gnoinsky, and Haiden Gnoinsky; his brother, Dave (Margaret) Emanuel; nieces Kassie Emanuel, Keelee Emanuel, Hannah Emanuel, Julianna (Austyn) Kloehn, great–nephews Warren and Weston Kloehn, extended family; and many friends.
Visitation will be 4:00–5:00 p.m. with prayer service at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2026, at Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Pelican Rapids, MN. Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake, Pelican Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be at South Grove Lake Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, MN, after lunch at the church.Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Pelican Rapids, MN.