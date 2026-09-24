Jon Stephenson
September 24, 2026
Jon Stephenson
Jon Stephenson, 84, of Waubay, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown.
A celebration of life was held 10:30am Monday, August 24, 2026, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waubay. Private inurnment will be at the Lakewood Cemetery, near Waubay.
fiksdalfuneral.com
Jon William Stephenson was born on November 6, 1941, to Milo and Peggy (Cole) Stephenson in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. He was raised in rural Pelican Rapids, where he attended school and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1959. Following his education, Jon proudly enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany, during a significant period in history, including the construction of the Berlin Wall. After three years of service, Jon returned to the United States and was honorably discharged in 1963.
On December 26, 1964, Jon was united in marriage to Margery Griepentrog in Elizabeth, Minnesota. Together, they were blessed with two children, Don and Deb, and shared more than 60 years of marriage. Jon's career with Otter Tail Power Company took the family to communities throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. He dedicated nearly 30 years to the company before his retirement.
Jon was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waubay. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising sheep and cattle. Jon especially treasured time spent with family at their cabin on Heilberger Lake in Minnesota, where many cherished memories were made.
Jon passed away in Watertown, South Dakota, at the age of 84 years, 9 months, and 12 days.
Jon's life was marked by devotion to his family, faithful service to his country, and many years of dedicated work. His memory will be lovingly carried forward by the family and friends whose lives he touched.
Grateful for having shared in Jon's life are his beloved wife Marge Stephenson of Waubay, South Dakota; his children, Don (Alicia) Stephenson of Blakesburg, Iowa, and Deb (Sonny) Rumpza of Waubay, South Dakota; his grandchildren, Jordan (Jenna) Stephenson, Colby Rumpza and Emma Grandpre, Dylan Rumpza, Peyton Rumpza, Nate and Bryce Siefker; and his two great–granddaughters, Avery and Ada Stephenson. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte (Juel) Engebretson, and Goddaughter, Carrie (Kevin) Hoffman all of Pittsburg, PA.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Peggy Stephenson parents–in–law, Earl and Doris Griepentrog, brother–in–law, Larry Griepentrog, and grandparents, Sigurd and Ida Stephenson and Donald and Agnes Cole.
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