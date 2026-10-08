State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail Minnesota Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing

October 08, 2026
by Otter Tail County Planning Commission

State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail Minnesota Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the following:
1. Barry Batcheller Rev Lvg Tst, request a Conditional Use Permit for Shoreland Alterations consisting of 3,715 cubic yards; located South of 42273 Lida View Lane, Vergas MN 56587, Section 23 of Lida Twp., Lida Lake (56-747), GD.
Otter Tail County Planning Commission 10-1-c





Larry's