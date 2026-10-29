Erhards Grove Township - Notice of General Election
October 29, 2026
Erhards Grove Township - Notice of General Election
Notice is hereby given in the Township of Erhards Grove, Otter Tail County, State of Minnesota. The 2026 General Election, Federal, State and Local offices shall be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election to be held at The City of Erhard's City Hall in Erhard, MN.
Notice is hereby given in the Township of Erhards Grove, Otter Tail County, State of Minnesota. The 2026 General Election, Federal, State and Local offices shall be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election to be held at The City of Erhard's City Hall in Erhard, MN.
Becki Ouren, Clerk
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