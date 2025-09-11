STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 56-PR-25-2008
September 11, 2025
FILED in District Court
State of Minnesota
August 27, 2025
In Re: Estate of Mathilda Ann Moe, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 7, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of will, and for the appointment of Paula Orthaus, whose address is 528 South Lake Dr, Watertown, SD 57201 and Jon Moe, whose address is 26070 Lida Shores Loop, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as independent co-personal representatives of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the
hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims
against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 8-27-2025
Judge of District Court
Gail T. Kulick,
Registrar
Dated: 8-27-2025
Trisha Mernitz,
Court Administrator
KREKELBERG LAW
Chad D. Miller
MN#0386902
213 S. Mill Street
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Telephone: 218-739-4623
Facsimile: 218-739-0422
e-mail:
cmiller@krekelberglaw.com
9-11-2-c
