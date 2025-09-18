STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
September 18, 2025
Court File No.: 56-PR-25-2185
FILED in District Court
State of Minnesota
September 11, 2025
In Re: Estate of Lisa King, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
Lisa King, ("Petitioner") has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent.
It is Ordered that on October 21, 2025*, at 8:45 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such
property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be
granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
* Your appearance is not required at this hearing. If there is an objection to this petition, you will be notified of another hearing date and time.
District Judge: Johnathan R. Judd
Dated: September 11, 2025
Krekelberg Law Firm
Chad D. Miller
MN# 0386902
10 North Broadway, P.O. Box 353
Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
Telephone: 218-863-6651 Facsimile: 218-863-6656
9-25-2-c
