State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail

September 25, 2025

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the following:

• Bayview Shores Association request a Conditional Use Permit for Commercial Use for change the unit type from a destination trailer to a mobile home; located at 20393 Pelican Dr. S., Pelican Rapids MN 56572, Section 11 of Scambler Twp., Pelican Lake (56-786), GD.

Otter Tail County 
Planning Commission
9-25-c





