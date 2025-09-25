State of Minnesota County of Otter Tail
September 25, 2025
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 8, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering the following:
• Bayview Shores Association request a Conditional Use Permit for Commercial Use for change the unit type from a destination trailer to a mobile home; located at 20393 Pelican Dr. S., Pelican Rapids MN 56572, Section 11 of Scambler Twp., Pelican Lake (56-786), GD.
Otter Tail County
Planning Commission
9-25-c
• Bayview Shores Association request a Conditional Use Permit for Commercial Use for change the unit type from a destination trailer to a mobile home; located at 20393 Pelican Dr. S., Pelican Rapids MN 56572, Section 11 of Scambler Twp., Pelican Lake (56-786), GD.
Otter Tail County
Planning Commission
9-25-c
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!