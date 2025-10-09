WARNING
October 09, 2025
An aeration system creating open water and thin ice will begin operating on Lake Lida, Otter Tail County, Township 136, Range 42, on November 20, 2025. Weather conditions may cause areas of thin ice and open water. Stay clear of the marked area. The area of open water is located on the north end of Lake Lida, east of the creek to Rush Lake.
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!