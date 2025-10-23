OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
October 23, 2025
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
Assumed Name: Pelican Rapids Liquor Store
Principal Place of Business: 120 N Broadway, PO Box 571, Pelican Rapids, MN 56571 USA
Nameholder(s): City of Pelican Rapids, 315 N Broadway, PO Box 350, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 US
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Danielle Harthun
Email for official notices:
prclerk1@pelicanrapids.com
Assumed Name: Pelican Rapids Liquor Store
Principal Place of Business: 120 N Broadway, PO Box 571, Pelican Rapids, MN 56571 USA
Nameholder(s): City of Pelican Rapids, 315 N Broadway, PO Box 350, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 US
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Danielle Harthun
Email for official notices:
prclerk1@pelicanrapids.com
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!