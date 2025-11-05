Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND
IDENTITY OF THE
ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME
PROVIDED BY LAW IS
NOT AFFECTED BY
THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 16, 2005
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $222,750.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jon Michael Greenwood, a single person and Suzanne K. Greenwood, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Well Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER: SN Servicing Corporation
LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Otter Tail County Minnesota, Recorder, on September 20, 2005, as Document No. 984304.
ASSIGNED TO: ETRADE BANK by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 11/03/2005, and recorded on 08/21/2018 as Document No. 1210644 Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 08/16/2023, and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298078 Bayview Dispositions VIA, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 08/30/2023, and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298079 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/20/2023 and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298080 US Bank National Association as Trustee for Cabana Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 10/04/2023 and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298081. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Stuart Lake Addition, Otter Tail County, Minnesota
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42986 220th St., Clitherall, MN 56524
PROPERTY I.D: 29000990913000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Otter Tail
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Forty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 68/100 ($147,171.68)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on December 11, 2025
PLACE OF SALE: North door of Otter County Courthouse, 121 W. Junius, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 11, 2026, or the next business day if December 11, 2026 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. "THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED."
Dated: October 23, 2025
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Cabana Series V Trust
Randall S. Miller &
Associates, PLLC
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Edinburgh Executive
Office Center,
8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052
Our File No.18MN00153-3 A-4855782
10/23/2025, 10/30/2025, 11/06/2025, 11/13/2025, 11/20/2025, 11/27/2025
