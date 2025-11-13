Public Notice
November 13, 2025
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with ex- clusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable cus- tomers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
Assumed Name: Main Street Storage
Principal Place of Business:
31126 State Highway 108, Dent, MN 56528, USA
Nameholder(s): Nyhus Capi- tal, LLC, 31126 State Highway 108, Dent, MN 56528, USA
By typing my name, I, the un- dersigned, certify that I am sign- ing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the appli- cable chapter of Minnesota Stat- utes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Bensen Nyhus Email for official notices: nick.nyhus@gmail.com
