Public Notice Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
November 13, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO
VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME
PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 15, 2010
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $174,200.00
MORTGAGOR(S): David F. Haman single, and Shelley M. Duel single, As Joint Tenants
MORTGAGEE: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.
SERVICER: American Mortgage Investment Partners
LENDER: Bank of America, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Otter Tail County Minnesota, Recorder, on February 26, 2010, as Document No. 1071154. Said mortgage modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated March 17, 2020, recorded on September 8, 2020, as Document Number 1243950 in the office of the Otter Tail County Recorder.
ASSIGNED TO: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/10/2012, and recorded on 09/19/2012 as Document No. 1115592. Nationstar Mortgage LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 08/26/2015 and recorded on 08/27/2015 as Document No. 1163348. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 11/15/2019, and recorded on 11/19/2019 as Document No. 1229740. J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 01/10/2025 and recorded on 01/16/2025 as Document No. 1315030. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust IX-A by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/09/2025 and recorded on 08/29/2025 as Document No. 1323802.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Southeast 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4 of Section 11, Township 135, Range 37, Otter Tail County, Minnesota.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 56791 380th St, New York Mills, MN 56567 PROPERTY I.D: 40-000-11-0097-002
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Otter Tail
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Seventeen and 36/100 ($198,217.36)
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on December 4, 2025
PLACE OF SALE: North door of Otter County Courthouse, 121 W. Junius, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 4, 2026, or the next business day if June 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
"THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED."
Dated: October 16, 2025 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust IX-A
Randall S. Miller and
Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee
Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 25MN00166-1 A-4854844
10/09/2025, 10/16/2025, 10/23/2025, 10/30/2025, 11/06/2025, 11/13/2025
