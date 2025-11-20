Public Notice

November 20, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND 

IDENTITY OF THE 

ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME 

PROVIDED BY LAW IS 

NOT AFFECTED BY 

THIS ACTION.

 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: 

 DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 16, 2005 

 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $222,750.00 

 MORTGAGOR(S): Jon Michael Greenwood, a single person and Suzanne K. Greenwood, a single person 

 MORTGAGEE: Well Fargo Bank, N.A.

 SERVICER: SN Servicing Corporation 

 LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 

 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Otter Tail County Minnesota, Recorder, on September 20, 2005, as Document No. 984304. 

 ASSIGNED TO: ETRADE BANK by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 11/03/2005, and recorded on 08/21/2018 as Document No. 1210644 Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 08/16/2023, and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298078 Bayview Dispositions VIA, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 08/30/2023, and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298079 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/20/2023 and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298080 US Bank National Association as Trustee for Cabana Series V Trust by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 10/04/2023 and recorded on 10/20/2023 as Document No. 1298081. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Two (2), Block One (1), Stuart Lake Addition, Otter Tail County, Minnesota 

 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 42986 220th St., Clitherall, MN 56524 

 PROPERTY I.D: 29000990913000 

 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Otter Tail 

 THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Forty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Seventy-One and 68/100 ($147,171.68) 

 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; 

 PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: 

 DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on December 11, 2025 

 PLACE OF SALE: North door of Otter County Courthouse, 121 W. Junius, Fergus Falls, MN 56537 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 12.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 11, 2026, or the next business day if December 11, 2026 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. "THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORT­GAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED." 

Dated: October 23, 2025 

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Cabana Series V Trust 

Randall S. Miller & 

Associates, PLLC 

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee 

Edinburgh Executive 

Office Center, 

8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 

 Our File No.18MN00153-3 A-4855782





