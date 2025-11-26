Public Notice: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PELICAN RAPIDS CITY CODE REVISING PART 1 AND PART 2 OF CHAPTER EIGHT: NUISANCES AND OFFENSES
November 26, 2025
CITY OF
PELICAN RAPIDS,
MINNESOTA
Ordinance No. 2025-01
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE
PELICAN RAPIDS CITY CODE REVISING PART 1 AND PART 2 OF
CHAPTER EIGHT.
NUISANCES AND OFFENSES
THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS DOES ORDAIN:
SECTION ONE. That the Pelican Rapids City Code be revised, with language being added or removed, as follows:
801.03 PUBLIC NUISANCES AFFECTING PEACE AND SAFETY
The following are declared to be nuisances affecting public peace and safety:
14. The storage of any unlicensed, unregistered or inoperable vehicle; the storage of any vehicles with illegible or obstructed license plates; or the storage of household furnishings or appliances on public or private property, unless housed within a lawfully erected building is hereby declared to be a nuisance;
16. All unnecessary and annoying vibrations.
17. Any use of property abutting on a public street or sidewalk or any use of a public street or sidewalk that causes large crowds or people to gather, obstructing traffic and the free use of the street or sidewalk.
18. Wastewater cast upon or permitted to flow upon streets or other public properties.
801.04 DUTIES OF CITY OFFICERS
The City Administration Clerk shall enforce the provisions of this ordinance. The police department shall assist in the enforcement of this ordinance. Such officers (the City Administration Clerk and officers of the City police department) shall have the power to inspect private premises and take all reasonable precautions to prevent the commission and maintenance of public nuisances.
801.05 ABATEMENT
Whenever the officer charged with enforcement determines that a public nuisance is being maintained or exists on premises in the City, the officer shall notify in writing the owner or occupant of the premises of such fact and order that such nuisance be terminated and abated. The notice shall be served in person or by certified or registered mail. If the premises are not occupied and the owner is unknown, the notice may be served by posting it on the premises. The notice shall specify the steps to be taken to abate the nuisance and the time, not exceeding 30 days, within which the nuisance is to be abated. If the notice is not complied with within the time specified, the enforcing officer shall report that fact forthwith to the Council. Thereafter the Council may, after notice to the owner or occupant and an opportunity to be heard, provide for abating the nuisance by the City as permitted by applicable rules and laws of the State of Minnesota. The notice shall be served in the same manner as notice by the enforcing officer is served and shall be given at least 10 days before the date stated in the notice when the Council will consider the matter. If notice is given by posting, at least 30 days shall elapse between the day of posting the notice and the hearing. Nothing in this section shall prevent the city from seeking a judicial remedy when no other adequate administrative remedy exists.
802.03 ABATEMENT
When any conditions exist any parcel of land in the City described in Section 802.02, it shall be the duty of the City Clerk to serve a notice on the owner, occupant, or agent of such lot or parcel of land ordering such person to have such weeds or grass cut and removed or otherwise eradicated or removed within 10 days after the service of such notice; such notice shall also state that in event of non-compliance, removal will be done by the City of Pelican Rapids at the owner’s expense. When no owner, occupant or agent of the owner can be found, notice shall be sent by certified or registered mail to the person who is listed on the records of County Auditor or County Treasurer as the owner; service will be complete with mailing. Nothing in this section shall prevent the city from seeking a judicial remedy when no other adequate administrative remedy exists.
SECTION TWO. That this ordinance shall take effect and be in force on March 11, 2025.
Adopted this 11th day of
March, 2025.
CITY OF PELICAN RAPIDS
ATTEST: Danielle Heaton,
City Clerk
BY: Brent E. Frazier,
Mayor
