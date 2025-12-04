PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING October 27, 2025
December 04, 2025
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a special meeting on October 27, 2025 in the conference room at the high school at 6:00 p.m. Board members present: Molly Welch, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Greg Larson, and Staci Allmaras.
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: Maclain Hovland
Student Representatives absent: Ikraan Mohamed
Others Present: Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Emily Evenson, Derrick Nelson, Laura Januszewski, Cary Haugrud, Becky Wontor, Kate Martinez, and PJ Breen.
The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Staci Allmaras requested that Consent Items: F. Approve the Principals' Agreement for July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2027 and G. Approve the Finance Director's Agreement for July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2027 to be Business Items D. and E.
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Acknowledgments
Viking Gala Committee
Hall of Fame Committee
Principals - October is National Principal Appreciation Month
Custodians - October 2 was National Custodian Appreciation Day
Presentations
A. A&I and CACR Presentations - Mrs. Becky Wontor and Mr. Brian Korf
Administrative Reports
A. Elementary Principal- Mr. Derek Nelson
B.High School Principal- Mrs. Laura Januszewski
C. Student School Board Representatives- Mr. Maclain Hovland
D. Finance Director- Mr. Rudy Martinez
E. Superintendent- Mr. Brian Korf
Brenda Olson moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - September 17, 2025 Regular School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - September bills
C. Treasurer’s report
D. Personnel: Acknowledge the resignation of Dylan Evenson as PRHS Wrestling Assistant Coach; Approve the hire of Adrianna Abarca as Club Vikes Student Helper at VES; Approve the hire of Curt Strom as PRHS Wrestling Assistant Coach; Approve the hire of Nancy Huseby as Long-term Title I Substitute at VES; Approve the hire of Stefanie Urbano as Long-term Special Education Paraprofessional Substitute at PRHS
E. Lane Change Requests: Amy Korf MA+10 to MA+20; Jan-Erik Lindberg BA to BA+10; Devyn Syverson BA to BA+10; Parker Syverson BA to BA+10; Madison Tweeton BA to BA+10; Nicole Tweeton BA to BA+10
The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Brenda Olson introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully
accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
• Laura Klimek - $80 Student Accounts
• Laura Klimek - $80 Viking Butikk
• T-Farms - $2575 Student Accounts in Memory of Jane Trosvik
The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, Staci Allmaras, and Greg Larson
The following voted against: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Brenda Olson made a motion to approve the Resolution for Nomination for the Lakes Country Service Cooperative Board.
Be it hereby resolved that: Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD#548 nominates Jon Karger to serve as a board of directors’ nominee of the Lakes Country Service Cooperative and authorizes this individual’s name to be placed on the ballot to be submitted to LCSC voting members.
The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a voting being taken the following voted in favor: Greg Larson, Molly Welch, Brenda Olson, and Andrew Sorum.
The following voted against: None
Abstained from voting: Jon Karger and Staci Allmaras.
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Staci Allmaras made a motion to approve the 2026 Choir Trip. The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the Principals’ Agreement for July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2027. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all present members voting in favor.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the Finance Director’s Agreement for July 1, 2025 - June 30, 2027. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried upon a vote being taken. The following voted in favor: Andrew Sorum, Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and Greg Larson. The following voted against: Staci Allmaras
Andrew Sorum made a motion to adjourn. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried with all present members voting in favor.
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
