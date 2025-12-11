PUBLIC NOTICE Certificate of Assumed Name: DBA Publication
December 11, 2025
OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE
Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 333
DBA Publication
Notice is hereby given that an application for a fictitious business name has been made in the state of Minnesota for the business name For The Love Of Nature. The name of the business will be conducted as For The Love Of Nature. The DBA is owned by South Shore Productions, LLC. The principal place of business is located at 24420 Killarney Road, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. The type of business being conducted is a podcast and video content. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as I had signed this document under oath.
Date: 12.2.25 Signed: Erika Gilsdorf, Owner
A healthy Otter Tail County requires great community news.
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!
Please support The Pelican Rapids Press by subscribing today!