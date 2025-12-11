PUBLIC NOTICE Re: Estate of Richard S. Evenson
December 11, 2025
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 56-PR-25-2846
FILED in District Court
State of Minnesota
December 3, 2025
In Re: Estate of Richard S. Evenson, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 30,2025 at 8:45 a.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 121 W Junius Ave Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs, and for the appointment of Denise F. Evenson whose address 16284 Loan Acres Rd Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as personal representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12-03-2025
Kevin Miller ,
Judge of District Court
Dated: 12-03-2025
Trisha Mernitz,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
KREKELBERG LAW
Chad D. Miller
MN# 0386902
213 S. Mill Street
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Telephone: 218-739-4623
Facsimile: 218-739-0422
e-mail: cmiller@krekelberglaw.com
