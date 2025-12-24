PUBLIC NOTICE: NORWEGIAN GROVE
December 24, 2025
Notice is hereby given, that a Town Election will be held in the Township of Norwegian Grove, Otter Tail County, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 10th day of March 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The first day of filing affidavits of candidacy will be Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The last day will be Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5 p.m.
The following terms will be expiring: One Supervisor for the term of 3 years, One Clerk for the term of 2 years and a Special Election for One Supervisor for the term of 1 year.
Filings may be made with Clerk Jane Knorr. Please call 218-863-7666 for an appointment to file. The filing fee is $2.00.
Jane Knorr,
Clerk
