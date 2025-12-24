PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE OF FILINGS FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS
December 24, 2025
Notice is hereby given that filings will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 30, 2025 and will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday January 13, 2026 for the following offices at the election Tuesday March 10, 2026. Supervisor for a 3-year term and Clerk for a 2-year term. Positions have a $2.00 filing fee. Contact clerk at 218-731-4437 or nels197a@prtel.com.
Jim Nelson,
Clerk
