PUBLIC NOTICE OTTER TAIL COUNTY
December 24, 2025
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 56-PR-25-2867
Estate of NORRIS WENDELL JOHNSON, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR
PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 13, 2026, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Otter Tail District Court, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated June 11, 2012, for the appoint- ment of Todd J. Johnson, whose address is 3366 - 140th Street, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UN- SUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court pri- or to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to ad- minister the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and person- al property, and to do all neces- sary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (sub- ject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Repre- sentative or to the Court Adminis- trator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: December 9, 2025 /s/Keven Miller,
Judge
/s/Trisha Mernitz,
Judge
/s/Trisha Mernitz,
Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825
Published in the Pelican Rap- ids Press December 25, 2025 & January 1, 2026
