PUBLIC NOTICE OTTER TAIL COUNTY

December 24, 2025

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 56-PR-25-2867

Estate of NORRIS WENDELL JOHNSON, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR

PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 13, 2026, at 8:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Otter Tail District Court, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated June 11, 2012, for the appoint- ment of Todd J. Johnson, whose address is 3366 - 140th Street, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UN- SUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court pri- or to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to ad- minister the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and person- al property, and to do all neces- sary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (sub- ject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Repre- sentative or to the Court Adminis- trator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: December 9, 2025 /s/Keven Miller,
Judge
/s/Trisha Mernitz,

Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825

Published in the Pelican Rap- ids Press December 25, 2025 & January 1, 2026





