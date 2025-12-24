PELICAN RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES NOVEMBER 25, 2025
Call to Order
Mayor Mayor Frazier called the regular City Council meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, in Council Chambers, City Hall.
Roll Call of Members
Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun conducted a roll call verifying the presence of Council Members Steve Strand, Shelley Gummeringer, Curt Markgraf, Don Perrin and Mayor Brent E. Frazier.
Staff present: Administrator Lance Roisum, Clerk-Treasurer Danielle Harthun, Street and Parks Superintendent Brian Olson, EDA Director Jordan Grossman via zoom
General Attendance: Bob Kohler, Greg Restad
Welcoming Remarks
Mayor Frazier welcomed everyone present and those joining via Zoom. He noted the meeting would be broadcast on the Pelican Rapids YouTube channel and on channel 14 on Wednesday evening.
Announcements
Mayor Frazier announced upcoming events and meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Frazier led those present in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizen's Comments
There were no citizen comments.
Additions / Deletions to Agenda
Mayor Frazier requested several modifications to the agenda:
Additions:
• No. 9g: Planning Commission Member under EDA Updates
• No. 22: December 30, 2025, City Council Meeting Discussion
Deletions:
• No. 5: Red Cross Presentation
• No. 15: Leachate Contract - Waste Management
Strand moved to approve the agenda with the changes. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Consent Agenda
Mayor Frazier read the items on the consent agenda:
A) Approval of Council Minutes – October 28, 2025
B) Approval of Accounts Payable Listings
C) Cigarette License 2026: For Larry’s Supermarket – Brittany Dokken, Orton’s Pelican Rapids Holiday – Frank Orton, Park Region Co-op – Onnalee Krump, Pelican Tesoro – Luke Loerzel, Dollar General – DG Retail
Recreational Game License 2026: VFW Gilmore Weik Post 5252, Pelican Rapids Pool Hall – Wendy Hoadley
Business License 2026: Mobile Home Park – Z & Z Associates
Plumbers Registration 2026: Wrigley Mechanical – Blake Wrigley, Hanson’s Plumbing and Heating – Jason Schrupp, Pelican Plumbing – Marty Hanson
Outdoor Sales Lot 2026: Sachs Motors and Recreation – Brad Sachs, Jovanny Zavala Martinez, Alan Johnson
Pheasants Forever Gambling Permit for Raffle – February 7, 2026
Staff Reports including Utility, Library, Liquor and Police Reports
Perrin moved to approve the consent agenda. Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Liquor Store Change Order – Ben Holsen
Ben Holson explained that the liquor store solar project required changes due to the transformer setup, which only allows 50% capacity for solar. The panel count will reduce from 103 to 93, decreasing output by about 10%. Lance Roisum noted the cost would drop by $6,380, and the payback would extend by only one month, making this preferable to changing the transformer.
Perrin moved to approve the change order. Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Chamber Requests – Bob Kohler
Chamber President Bob Kohler requested permission for the Chamber to establish a base within City Hall, using Jordan Grossman's office. The Chamber plans to install a dedicated phone line, store and sell merchandise (including Pelican Bucks and items like shirts and stickers), and add signage. The proposal is for a one-year trial, with the goal of relocating within three years. Council members discussed minimal materials, logo use on merchandise, city support through CEDA staff time, and payment matters, with Jordan assuring no extra costs. Jordan emphasized the arrangement enhances collaboration while minimizing costs and maintaining her duties.
Perrin moved to grant the Chambers request. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Rental Inspection – Greg Restad
Greg Restad addressed the council about challenges with the city's rental inspection ordinance. He shared issues with a property where a tenant caused numerous violations, resulting in 16 issues identified during inspection. After the tenant left, Restad faced the following problems: difficulties evicting tenants amid violations, weather conditions hindering repairs, and high repair costs, such as a $3,000 window replacement. While supporting the rental inspection program's goals, Restad proposed a tiered response to violations: address immediate hazards within a week, moderate issues within 30-60 days, and extend up to 90+ days for cosmetic or seasonal repairs. He stressed that landlords require flexibility in repair timelines, particularly when violations arise from tenant actions or seasonal challenges. He warned that strict rules might exacerbate the housing shortage if landlords can't meet repair deadlines.
Mayor Frazier noted that no immediate changes could be made and any modifications would need to go through the Ordinance Committee.
EDA Updates – Jordan Grossman
School Collaboration Banners – A joint city-school project featuring student artwork on banners for the street remaining streetlights to be approved by the EDA and Street Superintendent. The EDA will cover the expenses up to $2,000.
SW Lots Listing Price – The EDA recommended listing the Pelican Ridge Estates lots at $5,000, noting this was the approximate cost per lot when factoring in infrastructure and development costs. The lots would be listed for sale by owner.
Annual Meeting Update – EDA annual meeting is scheduled for January 21, 2026, at noon at the library (light refreshments will be served).
Christmas Light Competition – The EDA will sponsor a Christmas light competition with cash prizes for best residential displays and a traveling trophy for best business displays.
Broker – IAG - The EDA and the Planning Commission recommended contracting with IAG Commercial for brokerage services to market the Northwest City land and the Commercial lot on Broadway.
Small Business Saturday – November 29, remember to shop local.
Planning Commission Member – Jordan noted that John McMillen has requested to go off the Planning Commission with the recommendation of Brandie Hanson filling the vacant position.
Markgraf moved to approve all EDA and Planning Commission actions that Jordan discussed. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Street and Parks Report – Brian Olson
Brian Olson provided an update on streets and parks. In the Streets Department, they completed leaf collection after an extended season, started snow removal operations, installed 16 new holiday decorations, completed winterization of city infrastructure, and removed benches, bike racks, and garbage cans from downtown for winter. In the Parks Department, they initiated ice rink setup with flooding to start soon, continued with the repainting of the water slide, and proposed building signage with "PELICAN RAPIDS" in 12-inch letters on the north and south sides, at a cost of approximately $4,500, for which the budget contains funds.
Perrin moved to approve 12-inch lettering on both sides of the building. Markgraf seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Perrin moved to approve the Street and Parks Report. Gummeringer seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Office Personnel
Danielle Harthun requested Council approval to hire Deb Kohler for the open Utility Clerk position at step 2 for $21.38 per hour.
Strand moved to approve hiring Deb Kohler as Utility Clerk at step 2 for $21.38 per hour. Markgraf seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.
Pelican Ridge Estates Final Plat
Lance Roisum presented the final plat for the Pelican Ridge Estates development. The Planning Commission had recommended approval of the plat with no conditions, noting that all concerns had been addressed in the preliminary plat phase.
Markgraf moved to approve the final plat for Pelican Ridge Estates. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
City Attorney Services
Administrator Roisum shared the Evaluation Committee's attorney services recommendations (Curt, Shelley, Todd, Danielle, Lance): The Police Department will continue with Jeff Skonseng with Krekelberg Law Firm as prosecutor as it was the only proposal that was received. For civil services, the committee is recommending Kennedy & Graven over two others. Benefits include specializing in municipal law, their experience representing 70+ Minnesota cities, and minimizing local counsel conflicts. Despite a higher $205/hr. rate and Twin Cities location, the benefits outweighed these factors. The new arrangements would begin January 1, 2026.
Strand moved to approve the hiring of Kennedy & Graven as the city attorney. Perrin seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Perrin moved to approve the hiring of Jeff Skonseng as the prosecuting attorney. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Houston Engineering Invoice
Lance Roisum presented an invoice from Houston Engineering for the reimbursable Rock Rapids project in the amount of $6,532.25. A pre-construction meeting took place, and the project could start next week, depending on weather, with an estimated duration of one to two weeks.
Markgraf moved to approve paying the invoice. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
2026 Sewer Budget
Danielle Harthun presented the 2026 sewer budget, noting a 3.7% increase in the People Service contract. Key projects for 2026 include: Redoing the industrial lift station ($40,000), maintaining the blower ($15,000), cleaning and inspecting clarifier number three ($3,500), and cleaning digesters ($25,000) with possible repairs ($5,000). Additional projects include resealing clarifier number one ($22,000) and repairing the lagoon fence ($12,000). The phosphorus supplies budget decreased to $150,000 due to reduced ferric use and a less expensive supplier. Reserves must reach $640,000 to meet PFA loan conditions for capital expenses.
Recommended a $1.00 increase flow rate from $5.85 to $6.85.
2026 Water Budget
Danielle Harthun outlined the 2026 water budget, noting a 3.7% increase in the People Service contract, $1,000 for testing water plant filter media, and a $15,000 DWSMA update required every 10 years. The state-mandated service connection fee will rise from $9 to over $15 per connection. Upcoming expenses include $4,000 for water tower cleaning and $30,000 for well number seven update, alongside ongoing meter replacements. Despite expenses surpassing revenue, reserves allow rate stability. Lance Roisum shared that Pelican Rapids ranks 13th out of 30 similar communities for average utility bills.
Recommended an increase of $0.46 in the base charge that is collected for MDH for each connection. This rate is $0.81 and will increase to $1.27.
Water/Sewer Rate Resolution No. 2025-25
RESOLUTION 2025-25 A RESOLUTION TO SET WATER AND SEWER RATES, FEES AND CHARGES. was introduced by Markgraf, seconded by Strand. (A complete text of this resolution is part of permanent public record in the City Clerk’s office.) Motion passed and resolution declared duly adopted.
December 30, 2025, City Council Meeting Discussion
Council discussed canceling the last meeting of the year as has been the practice in the past.
Markgraf moved to cancel the December 30, 2025, meeting. Strand seconded. Motion carried unanimously.
Administrator Report
Administrator Roisum reported that since the last council meeting, he attended an Ordinance Committee meeting, a Safety Committee meeting, and a Department Head meeting. He also participated in the final 59/108 construction meeting. Together with the Mayor, he attended the Local Officials Funding Summit in Ottertail organized by Jordan Rasmusson, reviewed attorney services proposals, and attended the Evaluation Committee meeting. Roisum also attended an EDA meeting, the LCSC luncheon discussing budget preparation, and the MCMA Regional member meeting. He met with Greg and Jacob of PeopleService to discuss water and sewer budgets, attended a Budget Committee meeting, and met with Jordan and the new LREC CEO Joel Janorschke. Furthermore, he met with Aaron Meyer of MN Rural Water about the Wellhead Protection Plan and held meetings regarding possible property annexation with Joel from Birchwood and rental properties with Roger Schleske. He attended supervisor training conducted by The Village, met with WCI and Holsen Solar to discuss the Liquor Store Solar Project, and participated in the Rock Rapids Project Pre-Construction meeting.
Mayor's Report
Mayor Frazier reported that since the last Council Meeting, he submitted weekly columns to the Pelican Press, visited businesses and non-profits, produced the Streets Project videos with EDA Director Jordan Grossman on October 29th, November 4th, 12th, and 18th, attended Ordinance Meetings on October 29th and November 12th at City Hall, attended the Streets Project Staff Meeting at City Hall on October 30th, conducted “Conversations with the Mayor” sessions on October 30th and November 21st at the Library, attended Sen. Jordan Rasmusson’s “Securing State & Federal Funding” seminar at Thumper Pond on November 6th with Administrator Roisum, met on November 12th with Maplewood State Park personnel and EDA Director Grossman regarding collaboration between the park and the City, attended a Liquor Store Solar Panel Meeting at City Hall on November 17th with Administrator Roisum, attended the Arch Rapids Pre-Construction Meeting on November 17th with Superintendent Olson and Administrator Roisum, attended the EDA Meeting on November 19th at City Hall, attended the Water and Sewer Budget Meeting on November 21st at City Hall with Councilwoman Gummeringer, Clerk Harthun and Administrator Roisum, met with Administrator Roisum to plan the agenda for this evening’s Council Meeting and attended the Pelican Valley Senior Living Groundbreaking Ceremony with Administrator Roisum on November 24th for PVSL’s Care Center Modernization Project.
Adjourn
Strand moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:26 p.m. Markgraf seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously.
Danielle Harthun,
Clerk-Treasurer
