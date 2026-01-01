Henery F. Ditterich
January 01, 2026
Henry Francis Ditterich, age 77 of Vergas, MN, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Monday, December 22, 2025.
He is survived by his wife,
Mary; son, DuWayne
(Jennifer) and grandchildren,
Hunter, Colton, and Boone;
daughter, Patty (Kurt) Johnson
and grandchildren, Alyssa
(Nick) Tschida, Brianna
Nordstrom (Kyle), and great grandchildren Ryker and
Raeburn; siblings, LuAnn Bertolino, Paul Ditterich, Larry
Rohloff, Charles Rohloff, Eileen Clifford, Brian Rohloff, and
numerous nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings,
Marie Butz, Karen Barnharst, and Linda Henderson.
Henry was born in Perham, MN on November 4, 1948 to
Avis (Bliss) and Andrew Ditterick. He attended grade school
at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham and District 166 in
Vergas (Blackboard). He graduated from Pelican Rapids in
1966.
In November of 1968 and four hours before leaving for
Vietnam, he met Mary Saurer. On March 15, 1969, while in
Vietnam, Henry sustained a gunshot wound and was
transferred to a hospital in Japan. In June of 1969 he began
serving in Korea. He was honorable discharged in January of 1970 and awarded a Purple Heart.
He married Mary on January 16, 1971. They had two
children who were born in Pelican Rapids. Henry worked for
AMPI in Pelican Rapids and was transferred to the Clarkfield
and Dawson, MN area where he worked for 40 years, never
taking a sick day. In 2011, they moved to Vergas, MN, and
lived there for the remainder of his life.
After retirement, he was awarded with an Honorary
Bachelor Degree from South Dakota State University in
Dairy Science. Henry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his
family, gardening, canning, and going to the casinos. He was
very involved in the Lions Club, American Legion, VFW and
helped bring the Veterans Memorial Park to Vergas, MN.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025 followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent, MN. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls, MN, at a later date.
At Henry’s request please do not send flowers. Memorial donations may be sent to the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Vergas.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN
(218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com
