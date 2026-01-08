Well-known music educator Brandvik recalled by Pelican area students from early in his career
January 08, 2026
paul Brandvik
The death of noted Bemidji State University music professor Paul Brandvik brought back memories for many Pelican Rapids area residents and school alumni.
Brandvik, who died Dec. 16 at age 88, and his wife Mary Lou, were on the Pelican Rapids High School faculty in the early 1960s.
Highly regarded across a long career in college-level music education, Brandvik was director of choral activities at Bemidji State from 1967 to 1998. The Fargo native earned his bachelor’s degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, his master’s at the University of Wisconsin, and his doctorate at the University of Illinois.
“Paul and his wife-to-be were just beginning their teaching careers in the Pelican Rapids School system in the very early 1960s,” noted Charles Kvare, a 1961 Pelican graduate. “I remember taking a class from Mary Lou and possibly a study hall period led by Paul. I had no music interests so I obviously had little contact with either of them, but remember them as quality people.”
Brandvik would have been an associate of band director Jack Couture, who has also been given tremendous credit for establishing a very successful music department in Pelican Rapids—which continues to this day. Couture, who died last year, had a long and successful tenure of more than three decades with the Pelican music department.
The Brandviks were not with the Pelican system for a long period, noted Kvare, but they left a lasting impression among students and staff of the era.
He conducted the Bemidji Choir in performances throughout the United States, Europe, and Israel. He also conducted all-state and honors choirs in four states and was inducted into the Minnesota Music Educators Association Hall of Fame. The Bemidji Pioneer and Fargo Forum published a detailed story on Brandvik’s career following this death.
Brandvik also composed, edited, or arranged more than 50 works for choirs. After he retired, he founded the Bemidji Alumni Choir, and at least 40 members of that group sang at Brandvik’s celebration of life. Among their selections were songs that Brandvik wrote.
Brandvik started the well-known Madrigal Dinners at Bemidji in 1969.
Brandvik is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, son David, daughter Ahna (Rick Logan), and six granddaughters. A celebration of life was Jan. 2, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S. in St. Paul.
