Robert Emery
January 08, 2026
Robert Arthur Emery, 89, of rural Erhard, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at his current home at the Pelican Valley Senior
Living Care Center with
family at his side. Robert
Arthur was born on
September 28, 1936 to
Lawrence A. and Tillie M
(Stensrud) Emery at their
home in Friberg Township,
rural Erhard, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at
Tonseth Lutheran Church and served as the Cemetery Sexton
for numerous years. He attended school at Rugg School
District #187 in Edwards, MN, completing the 8th grade.
Robert served in the National Guard for 8 years alongside
his brother Ervin. On July 20th, 1963 Robert married Elsie
Eileen Thom at Central Lutheran Church near Pelican
Rapids, MN. They made their home on a piece of the Emery
family farm situated on their beloved Tonseth Lake in
Friberg Township, Erhard, MN where they raised their
family and remained together into their senior retirement
years. Robert was a hard-working person that provided for
his family both in childhood and his adult life. Working
alongside his father and brothers on their family farm they
were able to overcome many hardships. They also worked
both with and for many area farmers during harvest times.
He hauled milk for the Erhard Creamery and then retired
from working at the Fergus Falls State Hospital; first on the
hospital’s dairy farm, and then in housekeeping after they
closed the farming department. Robert’s personal passions,
beyond his loving family, were his sincere appreciation and
preservation of God’s beautiful world. He was able to see
beauty in everything - the clouds in the sky, the amazing
colors of sunsets, the wildflowers and butterflies. He also
loved watching and feeding the songbirds and deer. Critters
of all sizes were of interest to him in the habitat surrounding
his home and the ecosystem of the lakes and streams. He
knew facts about many ponds and lakes in the area. He
volunteered and participated in numerous programs
collecting and reporting data to various agencies to help
support conservation efforts throughout the area. Some of
the monitoring activities included: rain monitoring, lake
freezing & thawing reporting, and the Great Backyard Bird
Count. He also participated in the DNR Fish Restocking
Project in Tonseth Lake. One of his greatest achievements
was placing his portion of the Emery family farm into the
Minnesota Land Trust to forever preserve the land in its
natural state and to prevent further development so that
future generations could enjoy the peace, tranquility and love
of the land. He created a series of both driving and walking
trails, campsites, and access to both lakes within this piece of
property. He very much enjoyed taking family, friends and
neighbors back to this piece of land to share his passion. He
also enjoyed introducing many people to “Ruffy”; a ruffed
grouse that he befriended over a short period of years. Dad
would drive out to an area and wait quietly and within a few
minutes, Ruffy would join him. Robert was a kind, gentle
man that had a quiet way about him that people loved to be
with. He was born into a family that endured many difficult
times but were able to rise above their hardships by loving
each other and living life with great humor. He was always a
participant in the fun by usually following up his siblings’
joshing around with a good, solid, well executed “one liner”
Their family loved music and played in a band, often
holding family jam sessions and performing at local dance
halls. He had enjoyed fishing since childhood and eventually
enjoyed being more of a fishing guide to his family and
friends. To him it wasn’t about catching the fish himself; it
was about the enjoyment others were having on a boat ride or
seeking out just the right fishing spot. Robert was a loving
husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His
pride in Pam and Arlinda was evident throughout their
childhood and adult lives; always marveled by and ready to
celebrate every milestone, even the smallest ones.
EVERYTHING had significance worth appreciating. He
also loved his grandchildren as every new child was a
miracle to him. He took great care and patience in the time
he spent with them. He couldn’t have been more proud of
each one of them. Then came his great-grands. He was
immensely honored with the arrival of every new addition,
reveling in awe of new life each time. Even though Robert
was not a boisterous person by nature, his FAITH in God was
GREAT. He trusted the Lord with his whole heart during
difficult times and praised and celebrated Him the rest of the
time. When he was faced with cancer his response was always,
“I give it to God and do whatever the doctors say.”
His girls and grandchildren learned how deep his trust in the
Lord was and know that witnessing his Faith was the greatest
lesson he could have ever taught us. Preceding him in death
was his loving wife, Elsie; his parents, Lawrence and Tillie;
his parents-in-law Edwin and Mary Thom; twin grandsons,
Andrew & Erik Colosky; and brother Ervin Emery. Robert is
survived by his two daughters, Pamela (David) Colosky and
Arlinda (Ted) Tollefson all of Pelican Rapids; Six
grandchildren, Chelsey (Austin) Aasness, Alyssa (Masson)
Price, Dillon Colosky, Brianna Colosky, Nathan (Brittany)
Tollefson and Derek (Tess Hubbard) Tollefson; six great-
grandchildren, Lindy, Maxwell and Bodie Aasness, Everhett
and Violette Price, and Elsie Tollefson; siblings, Gary
(Nancy) Emery and Sylvia Dutcher; Sister-in-law Linda
Emery; and numerous nieces and nephews. After living a
good life of 89 years, Robert was called home by his Lord
and Savior. His journey here on earth was filled with many
lessons and experiences. He was a humble, gentle soul that
will be greatly missed by those he touched and inspired,
while at the same time, celebrating a life well lived. Funeral
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Olson
Funeral and Cremation Chapel in Fergus Falls, with
visitation one-hour prior to the service. Clergy: Allen Westby
S.A.M.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus
Falls. Online condolences may be sent to
