Elaine Amundson

January 08, 2026

Jan. 24, 1929 -Dec. 06, 2025

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn.

- Elaine Amundson, 96, Rothsay, Minn. died Saturday, Dec. 6. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026 at New Life Lutheran Church in

Rothsay, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the

church. Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead Interment:

Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN in the spring of 2026

Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation in Fergus





Larry's