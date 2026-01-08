Elaine Amundson
January 08, 2026
Jan. 24, 1929 -Dec. 06, 2025
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn.
- Elaine Amundson, 96, Rothsay, Minn. died Saturday, Dec. 6. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 17, 2026 at New Life Lutheran Church in
Rothsay, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the
church. Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead Interment:
Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN in the spring of 2026
Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation in Fergus
Falls, www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
