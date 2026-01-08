Yvonne Hanson
January 08, 2026
Jul. 01, 1935 - Dec. 28, 2025
FARGO, N.D.
- Yvonne Hanson, 90, Dent, Minn. died Sunday, Dec. 28, in Sanford Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. on
Friday, January 2, 2026 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at
11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 3 at St. John's Lutheran Church of Dora Township. Arrangements by Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN.
