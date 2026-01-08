PUBLIC NOTICE: Pelican Rapids Board of Education Regular Board Meeting Minutes

PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on December 15, 2025 in the conference room at the high school at 6:00 p.m.
Board members present
: Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Greg Larson, and Staci Allmaras (via MicrosoftTeams) and Brenda Olson (via MicrosoftTeams).
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: Ikraan Mohamed & Maclain Hovland
Student Representatives absent: None
Others Present: Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Emily Evenson, Derrick Nelson, Laura Januszewski, Cary Haugrud, Rachel Haugrud, Shelly Sjolie, and PJ Breen.
The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and carried upon a
vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and
Greg Larson. The following voted against: None.
- A&I Student Mentors & Advisor
- Fall Play Advisors and Participants
- Band and Choir Directors and Participants
- Truth in Taxation Presentation Mr. Rudy Martinez
A. Elementary Principal Mr. Derrick Nelson
B. High School Principal Mrs. Laura Januszewski
C. Student School Board Representatives Ms. Ikraan Mohamed & Mr. Maclain Hovland
D. Finance Director Mr. Rudy Martinez
E. Superintendent Mr. Brian Korf
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - November 17, 2025 Special School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - November bills
D. Personnel: Acknowledge the resignation of Brody Seter as a Special Education Paraprofessional at PRHS; Approve the hire of Makayla Moen as the All-School Musical Assistant at PRHS; Approve the hire of Brock Roesler as an Assistant Wrestling Coach at PRHS
The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried upon a vote being taken the following voting in favor: Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and Greg Larson. The following voted against: None.
Greg Larson introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education. ”; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes.
Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
- Laura Klimek $100 Student Accounts
- Laura Klimek $100 Viking Butikk
- Diane Bakken $50 Viking Butikk
The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and Greg Larson.
The following voted against: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted. Jon Karger introduced the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places For Multiple Precincts And Designating Hours During Which The Polling Places Will Remain Open For Voting For School District Elections Not Held On The Day Of A Statewide Election.
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 548, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by
the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and
polling places so established by those municipalities.
2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated by a county or municipality. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election:
This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 548 located in Candor Township; Dora Township; Dunn Township; Elizabeth Township; the City of Erhard; Erhards Grove Township; Friberg Township; Lida Township; Maplewood Township; Norwegian Grove Township; Oscar Township; the City of Pelican Rapids; Pelican Township; Scambler Township; Star Lake Township; Trondhjem Township; Otter Tail County, Minnesota; Cormorant Township; Lake Eunice Township; Becker County, Minnesota; Parke Township; Tansem Township; Clay County, Minnesota.
Note: See Section 2.3.2 of the Election Manual regarding changing polling places in the case of an emergency or if the polling place is no longer available.
*3. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 7 o'clock a.m. and 8:00 o'clock p.m. Note: See Section 3.6 of the Election Manual regarding certain restrictions on voting hours.
4. The clerk is directed to file a certified copy of this resolution with the county auditors of each of the counties in which the school district is located, in whole or in part, within thirty (30) days after its adoption.
5. As required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 204B.16, Subdivision 1a, the clerk is hereby authorized and directed to give written notice of new polling place locations to each affected household with at least one registered voter in the school district whose school district polling place location has been changed. The notice must be a nonforwardable notice mailed at least twenty-five (25) days before the date of the first election to which it will apply. A notice that is returned as undeliverable must be forwarded immediately to the appropriate county auditor, who shall change the registrant’s status to “challenged” in the statewide registration system.
The motion was seconded by Greg Larson and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Greg Larson, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Brenda Olson, Staci Allmaras.
The following voted again: None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the Levy Limitation and Certification Report 2025 payable 2026 for the amount of
$4,300,723.95. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried, upon a vote being taken. The following voted in favor: Greg Larson, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Brenda Olson, Staci Allmaras. The following voted against: None.
Greg Larson made a motion to approve the contract with ParentSquare. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried upon a vote being taken. The following voted in favor: Greg Larson, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Brenda Olson, Staci Allmaras. The following voted against: None.
Greg Larson made a motion to adjourn. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried upon a vote being taken. The following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Brenda Olson, Andrew Sorum, Jon Karger, Molly Welch, and Greg Larson. The following voted against: None.
Brenda Olson, Clerk