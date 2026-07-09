Gloria Erickson, 81, Pelican Rapids
(Update 08-03-2026: Due to a system glitch, the previous obituary text was inaccurate and has since been corrected.)
Gloria Ruth Erickson, 81, of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2026. Gloria was born on November 21, 1944, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, to Eddie and Danah (Anderson) Erickson. She attended country school before graduating from Lake Park High School with the Class of 1962.
Gloria married Robert Wiedewitsch in 1965, to which two children were born, Shane and Dawn. They later divorced. Throughout her life, Gloria was known for her strong work ethic and caring heart. She worked in local bakeries, at the nursing homes in Frazee and Pelican Rapids, at the turkey processing plants in Frazee, Detroit Lakes, and Pelican Rapids, and later at the Cornfield Cafe and Solinger's Resort. Whatever the job, Gloria took pride in her work and enjoyed the friendships she made along the way.
Gloria truly embraced one of the modern day heroes of her youth's philosophy that "a stranger is just a friend I haven't met yet." Gloria could strike up a conversation with anyone.
She loved making people laugh, sharing one of her many jokes, checking in on family and friends, and making sure those around her knew they were loved. Whether she was delivering homemade fudge or simply stopping by to visit, Gloria had a remarkable way of brightening someone's day. Her faith in God was the foundation of her life, and she was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake. Gloria cherished time spent with her family and friends and believed there was always time for a visit, a smile, a joke, or a kind word.
On April 3, 1984, Gloria married Robert Dalman. Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and caring for others.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Robert Dalman; her daughter, Dawn (Al Sazama) Wiedewitsch; her sister, Margaret Wischnak of Morris, Minnesota; her brother, Daniel Erickson of Lake Park, Minnesota; her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Erickson of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Jeanette Erickson of Litchfield, Minnesota, and Norma (Elmer) Wald of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; her brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Randy and Pam Dalman of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Danah Erickson; her first husband, Robert Wiedewitsch; her beloved son, Shane Wiedewitsch; her brothers, Norman, Lowell, and Ellery Erickson; her brother-in-law, Donald Wischnak; and her sisters-in-law, Carol and Evy Erickson. Gloria's kindness, laughter, and unwavering faith will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humor, generosity, and faith that will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends, neighbors, and everyone whose life she touched.
A memorial service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at 11:00 on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church Franklin Lake, Pelican Rapids, MN, with visitation one hour prior and a luncheon to follow. Gloria's service will be livestreamed; you can find it on our website.
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