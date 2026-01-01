Get Ready for the New School Year with
Our Special Back to School Section!
As families gear up for the upcoming school year, we're excited to announce our special Back to School section, hitting newsstands on September 3, 2026. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to connect directly with parents and students preparing for a successful year ahead.
Whether you are highlighting a new promotion, offering a special coupon, or just want to show your support for Pelican Rapids students and families, we've got you covered!
Interested in learning more or ready to reserve your spot? Here are the details you need: