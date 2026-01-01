𝑫𝒐 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑹𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏? The boy who learned to play guitar in Pelican Rapids, went on to perform for future King Charles at White House in 1970

by Tom Hintgen, Otter Tail County Correspondent
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