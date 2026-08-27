Otter Tail County Planning Commission Notice
August 27, 2026
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 394.26 Notice is hereby given that a hearing of the Otter Tail County Planning Commission will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Government Services Center, Fergus Falls, Minnesota on September 9, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. for the purpose of considering the following:
1. Barry Batcheller Rev Lvg Tst, request a Conditional Use Permit for Shoreland Alterations consisting of 11,060 cubic yards; located South of 42273 Lida View Lane, Vergas MN 56587, Section 23 of Lida Twp., Lida Lake (56-747), GD.
Otter Tail County Planning Commission
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