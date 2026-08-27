PELICAN RAPIDS BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR BOARD MEETING July 22, 2026
August 27, 2026
The Pelican Rapids Board of Education held a regular meeting on July 22, 2026 in the conference room at the high school at 7:00 a.m. Board members present: Brenda Olson, Jon Karger, Andrew Sorum, Molly Welch, Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg.
Board Members Absent: None
Student Representatives present: None
Student Representatives absent: None
Others Present : Brian Korf, Rudy Martinez, Becky Wontor, PJ Breen, Cary Haugrud, Tess Hubbard, John Peter
The meeting was called to order at 7:00 a.m. and the pledge of allegiance was led by Chair, Jon Karger.
Staci Allmaras moved to approve the meeting agenda. The motion was seconded by Molly Welch and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Acknowledgements
Summer Programming Staff - Summer Rec Coordinator & Coaches; Summer School Teachers & Paraprofessionals; Summer Special Education Transportation
ISD 548 School Board - Thank you for your leadership and support during this past school year
Administrative Reports
A. Finance Director Mr. Rudy Martinez
B. Superintendent Mr. Brian Korf
Andrew Sorum moved to approve the consent items consisting of the following items:
A. Approve board minutes - June 17, 2026 Regular School Board Meeting
B. Financial claims - June bills
C. Treasurer’s report
D. Personnel: Approve hire of Jill Roisum as Junior High Volleyball Coach; Approve hire of Emily Diaz as Special Olympics Coach; Acknowledge resignation of Ashley Holt as CTE teacher and paraprofessional
E. Approve the membership renewal with Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) 2026-27
F. Approve the membership renewal with Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) 2026-27
G. Approve the Lakes Country Service Cooperative Membership Agreement for Fiscal Year 2027
H. Approve the Lakes Country Service Cooperative Health and Safety Agreement 2026-27
The motion was seconded by Kris Lindberg. Abstaining from voting were Jon Karger and Staci Allmaras. The motion passed with all other present board members voting in favor.
Andrew Sorum introduced the Resolution Accepting Donations.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes.
Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pelican Rapids Public Schools, ISD 548, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any): Laura Klimek $80 Student Accounts: Laura Klimek $80 Viking Butikk; Anonymous $20 PRHS General Scholarship-in honor of Patricia Huseby; Anonymous $20 PRHS General Scholarship-in honor of Audrey Westby; Anonymous $20 PRHS General Scholarship-in honor of Don Beck
The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and upon a vote being taken the following voted in favor: Staci Allmaras, Kris Lindberg, Molly Welch, Jon Karger, Brenda Olson, Andrew Sorum.
The following voted against : None
Whereupon, said Resolution was declared duly adopted.
Jon Karger made a motion to approve the 2026-27 Designations. The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Brenda Olson made a motion to approve the 2026-27 District Goals and Priorities. The motion was seconded by Andrew Sorum and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Kris Lindberg made a motion to approve the 2026-27 Insurance Renewal. The motion was seconded by Staci Allmaras and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to approve changing the September 16, 2026 school board meeting to September 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and carried with all present board members voting in favor.
Andrew Sorum made a motion to adjourn immediately following the closed session for the superintendent evaluation, pursuant of the Minn. Stat. 13D.05, Subd. 3(a) without re-opening the meeting. The motion was seconded by Brenda Olson and carried with all members present voting in favor.
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
Jon Karger, Chair
Brenda Olson, Clerk
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